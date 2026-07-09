Graham Platner Throws in the Towel: He Withdraws from the Senate Campaign in Maine and Blames Democratic Power Structures for His Downfall

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 8 de julio, 2026

Graham Platner, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate from Maine, officially announced that he is ending his campaign.

The decision came after intense pressure from his own party’s leadership at both the local and national levels, following the emergence of alarming allegations of criminal sexual conduct.

The Navy veteran and oyster farmer, who had won the primary with a strongly anti-establishment platform, was forced to concede in one of the year’s most hotly contested races.

In a video posted on his social media accounts, a visibly shaken Platner justified his withdrawal by attacking his party’s leadership without addressing the nature of the allegations against him.

“For the movement to continue, it cannot be me. For that reason, we are suspending campaign operations,” he declared.

The now-former candidate argued that the party’s power structures were using the allegations as a “pretext” to deny him access to funding and key voter data, making it impossible for him to continue his candidacy.

A criminal record the party apparatus could not sustain

Platner’s downfall was precipitated by a Monday report from CNN and Politico, in which a Maine resident identified as Jenny Racicot, 41, claimed in detail that Platner allegedly abused her five years ago after entering her home without consent and while extremely intoxicated.

Racicot’s testimony was supplemented by a second report published by The Washington Post, in which another former partner, Lyndsey Fifield, accused him of removing the condom without her consent during sexual intercourse, in addition to recounting a history of physical abuse and violent episodes.

Although Platner dismissed the allegations as “false” and “politically motivated”, the severity of the forensic descriptions and the fear of losing a vital seat to Republican Senator Susan Collins forced Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to demand his immediate resignation.

The resignation comes strategically before the legal deadline of Monday, July 13, at 5:00 p.m.; by stepping down before that time, the Maine Democratic Party retains the legal right to convene an internal convention to nominate a replacement by July 27—an option they would not have had if Platner had remained in the race.

Republican Reaction to the Left’s Contradictions

The collapse of the populist option—which in the June primaries had comfortably displaced the establishment candidate, Governor Janet Mills—prompted harsh criticism from the conservative bloc.

The regional press secretary for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Samantha Cantrell, issued a stern statement pointing out the opposition’s ethical contradiction: “The Democrats in Maine chose a Nazi rapist as their Senate nominee, and no matter who they put forward now, Susan Collins will be re-elected in November.”

In a similar vein, moderate Democratic Senator John Fetterman made no secret of his disdain for his party’s radical wing and stated in an interview with Fox News that “the trash took care of itself tonight.”

Platner’s track record already included controversies over derogatory comments against the police and rural residents on Reddit, a divorce marred by the leak of explicit text messages sent to other women, and the discovery of an old tattoo on his chest featuring Nazi symbols, which the candidate claimed to have recently covered up.