Senate confirms Cameron Hamilton to lead FEMA and approves more than 70 Trump nominees

Published by Joaquín Núñez 7 de agosto, 2026

The Senate confirmed Cameron Hamilton as the new director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Senate confirmed his nomination along party lines with 51 votes in favor and 47 against.

Hamilton, 40, is a former military officer who served as acting director of the agency from January to May 2025. Subsequently, President Donald Trump formalized his nomination in the Senate. Previously, he ran for office in Virginia's 7th congressional district but finished second in the Republican primary.

During his confirmation process, he sent a letter to Congress in which he stated the following: "We must return to our roots where disaster response is locally executed, state led and federally supported."

Josh Stein, the Democratic governor of North Carolina, welcomed Hamilton's confirmation. "In recent months, North Carolina has seen FEMA funds coming in the door faster, which means state and local governments can continue the work of rebuilding western NC," he wrote on his X account.

"I spoke with Administrator Hamilton last week, and I look forward to continuing to work with him to strengthen our infrastructure for future storms and remain ready to support survivors when disaster strikes," he added.

The Senate confirmed more than 70 of Trump's nominees

In addition to Hamilton, the Senate confirmed dozens of the president's nominees. Among them were TSA Administrator David Cummins; Under Secretary of the White House Office of Management and Budget Hal Duncan; the Archivist of the United States, Bradford Wilson; the Inspector General of the Department of Justice, Don Berthiaume; and former Republican Congressman from Virginia David Brat, nominated as U.S. Ambassador to Australia.