John Fetterman corners Graham Platner and demands that he publish messages with mystery women on controversial Kik platform

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 4 de junio, 2026

The campaign of radical-left Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner now faces attacks coming from within the Democratic Party's own ranks.

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman lashed out harshly at the progressive candidate because of his history of inflammatory statements and the lingering scandal around his active profile on the controversial anonymous messaging platform Kik.

During an interview with host Sean Hannity on Fox News, Fetterman took the opportunity to poke fun at Platner's own past questioning of him regarding his casual manner of dress.

"This is a guy who had a problem with me, the way I dress, but he didn't seem to have a problem with posing in a towel on a disgusting website that consistently had serious problems about those kinds of depravities," the Pennsylvania senator commented.

The messaging challenge and the conundrum over age verification

The controversy escalated when Fetterman directly challenged Platner, known on the platform under the user "P-Hustle," to make transparent the content of explicit messages that he allegedly exchanged with multiple women while married.

"Let's make a deal. I'll tell P-Hustle I'll wear a suit every day if he posts all those text messages and messages he's had ... with the dozen women," the lawmaker said.

The core of Fetterman's complaint centers on the severe doubts hanging over Kik, an app that security agencies rate as a high-risk environment because it lacks age verification.

"You can prove to the United States.... what's in these conversations. Can P-Hustle prove how old these people are?"Fetterman questioned, arguing that if the Maine candidate has"nothing to hide, he should make the communications public immediately."

Platner's campaign, which previously admitted to the Wall Street Journal that it owned the account created in 2016, did not immediately issue a comment in response to press requests.

A history of radical rhetoric fracturing the Democratic Party

Fetterman was blunt in noting that he is unwilling to endorse a candidate with Platner's background politically.

"As a Democrat, I'm never going to carry water for a guy who calls an American hero a 'dumb son of a f---,' or someone who smears Chris Kyle ... and claimed he was shooting innocent civilians," he stated.

Critics allude to the candidate's controversial record on Reddit forums, where, in addition to hurling insults against military personnel, he defended infidelity and used derogatory epithets against the white rural population.

Add to this the lingering controversy over a video in which Platner discredited a historic Navy SEALs sniper and the scandal surrounding his former Totenkopf skull tattoo, a symbol unmistakably linked to the Nazi SS.

"He's said so many offensive things that it's hard to keep up," Fetterman summarized.