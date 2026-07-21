Japan accuses China and Russia of conducting machine-gun firing drills in its exclusive economic zone

Published by Carlos Dominguez 21 de julio, 2026

The navies of China and Russia conducted a joint live-fire exercise with machine guns within the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of Japan, the Japanese government reported on Tuesday, calling it an act of provocation.

According to AFP, the incident occurred on Sunday and marks the first time the Japanese Ministry of Defense has detected and made public a Chinese live-fire exercise in that area.

Live-fire exercises within Japanese waters

Cabinet spokesperson Minoru Kihara noted that Tokyo interprets these maneuvers as part of an effort by China and Russia to "strengthen their cooperation." Japan conveyed its protest to Beijing through diplomatic channels, warning that the exercise "could have endangered the navigation of nearby vessels."

According to official reports, a Chinese Luyang III-class destroyer fired the rounds about 110 miles southwest of Okinotori Island, Japan's southernmost point, alongside a Russian vessel. Hours earlier, a fleet consisting of three Chinese ships and a Russian frigate had been detected at a greater distance.

China rejects Japan's criticism

China categorically rejected the criticism. "Japan has slandered and exaggerated the legitimate and legal activities of other countries, exaggerating external threats," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated on Tuesday, adding that "China firmly rejects them."

This episode is the latest in a series of joint actions between Beijing and Moscow in the region. Last month, bombers from both countries conducted joint flights near Japan, and this month their navies had already carried out another naval exercise.