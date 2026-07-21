The DOJ revokes citizenship of 10 people for serious crimes and naturalization fraud

Published by Carlos Dominguez 21 de julio, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that it has filed denaturalization actions against 10 individuals in various federal courts. These individuals are accused of serious crimes, including child sexual abuse, Medicare fraud, immigration fraud, and drug trafficking.

The lawsuits were filed within the last 30 days. Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, U.S. citizenship obtained through naturalization may be revoked if it is proven to have been obtained illegally, by concealing relevant facts, or through false statements.

"These ten foreign criminals—including child sex abusers, a Medicare fraudster who defrauded the system of nearly $900,000, and a cocaine trafficker—lied to obtain U.S. citizenship," stated Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. "None of them possessed the good moral character required by law. Under the leadership of President Trump, the Department of Justice will continue to vigorously pursue denaturalization to restore the integrity of the naturalization process in America."

For his part, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin noted: "When you commit fraud during the naturalization process, you lose the right to retain your U.S. citizenship. These criminals—drug traffickers, pedophiles, and fraudsters—abused our immigration system and harmed honest citizens. The DHS is committed to revoking the citizenship of and deporting these impostors using every tool at its disposal."

Here's how they deceived the system: profiles of the 10 immigrants who will lose their citizenship

Yoskmaikel Rodriguez Perez (45, Cuba): Naturalized in 2018, he concealed Medicare fraud totaling more than $886,000. He was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud.

Ceflo Luviano-Mojica (age 60, Mexico): He concealed prior arrests for weapons possession and theft. He was convicted of providing false information on his naturalization application.

Urbano Vazquez Ortega (age 53, Mexico): A former priest convicted of multiple counts of sexual abuse of minors in Washington, D.C. He committed the crimes before, during, and after his naturalization in 2017.

Murtaza Ali (65 years old, Pakistan): He used several false identities to obtain immigration benefits and become a naturalized citizen under the name "Muhammad Iqbal." He admitted to the fraud in 2014.

Jimmy Aguero (51, Peru): He sexually abused his underage stepdaughter before becoming a naturalized citizen in 2015. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Antonio Alcantara-Ruiz (53 years old, Mexico): He purchased false identity documents to obtain residency and subsequently citizenship.

Omar Cantu-Montalvo (age 44, Mexico): He participated in a conspiracy to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine shortly before becoming a naturalized citizen in 2005. He concealed his crime.

Francisco Montano (59 years old, Mexico): Concealed sexual abuse of minors during the period of good moral character required for naturalization.

Marcin Stanislaw Garbacz (age 47, Poland): A former priest who stole more than $259,000 from churches and secretly recorded a 17-year-old girl. He was convicted of fraud and sexual abuse.

Martin Garcia Cardiel (age 60, Mexico): Convicted in 2022 on 19 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of two girls aged 7 and 8. The abuse occurred in 2007, before his naturalization in 2011.

The legal proceedings were filed in federal districts in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Washington.