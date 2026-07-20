The State Department has issued a security alert to US citizens living or traveling abroad amid escalating tensions in the Middle East

Published by Carlos Dominguez 20 de julio, 2026

The State Department issued an urgent warning on Saturday to Americans living or traveling abroad, especially in the Middle East, in light of increased threats against U.S. diplomatic facilities and other U.S. interests.

"Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation," the official statement noted.

A day earlier, U.S. Central Command (Centcom) confirmed that two U.S. service members were killed in Jordan while repelling an Iranian ballistic missile and drone attack. In addition, a third service member was reported missing. Four U.S. soldiers were also evacuated to Jordanian hospitals, though they have since been discharged.

Exercise extreme caution and register with the STEP Program

Authorities advised U.S. citizens to exercise extreme caution, stay informed through reliable sources, and follow security alerts issued by the nearest embassies and consulates.

The State Department also warned of possible travel disruptions: "Flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions." It also noted that U.S. diplomatic facilities, even outside the Middle East, have been the target of threats, and that groups affiliated with Iran could attack other U.S. interests or locations frequented by Americans anywhere in the world.

In light of this situation, U.S. authorities recommend that citizens enrolled in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) remain registered with the nearest embassy or consulate to receive real-time emergency updates.