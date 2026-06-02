Maine election alert: Leftist candidate Graham Platner remains active on Kik, a network labeled a 'predator's paradise'

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 1 de junio, 2026

The campaign of radical left-wing Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner is facing a new wave of questioning that undermines his attempts to containa severe domestic and political scandal.

According to a Fox News report, the candidate nominated to contest the seat against Republican Senator Susan Collinsmaintains an active profile on Kik, a messaging platform characterized by anonymity and severely criticized for lax security controls.

The existence of this profile created in 2016 was initially exposed by the Wall Street Journal, which documented sending messages of an explicit nature to multiple women while Platner was already married to Amy Gertner.

This account, according to reports, includesa photograph of a suggestive naturethat shows the naked torso of the politician, whose hand position shields from public view a controversial tattoo with symbolism linked to Nazism, which he had to cover later due to citizen rejection.

The alerts of the protection agencies and the record in Maine.

Platner's tenure on the aforementioned digital platform has set off alarms due to the nature of the platform.

Kik has been the subject of strict observations by child protection groups due to the fact that it only requires an e-mail address for its authorization, without strict age verification mechanisms. It is estimated that about 70% of its user base is in the between 13 and 24 years of age.

Due to such characteristics, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (National Center on Sexual Exploitation) cataloged such application in 2023 as a "paradise for predators" and included the company in its list of corporations that facilitate and profit from risky behaviors.

Likewise, in 2024, the parental control audit Bark rated it as the worst app in terms of exposure to explicit content.

The debate takes on a local connotation of gravity if one considers that, at the judicial level in the state of Maine, between 2023 and 2025 at least four individuals received convictions for the distribution of child criminal material using precisely such an anonymous networkto impersonate identities.

Although there is no indication that the candidate has engaged in dialogues with minors, the permanence of his user contradicts the version of his campaign team, which claimed last weekend that the application had been uninstalled from his mobile devices long before the journalistic publications.

Attempts at containment

In an effort to mitigate the political costs, Amy Gertner -who exercises paid duties as volunteer coordinator in the electoral structure- disseminated a video in which she downplayed the infidelity reports, labeling them as press "gossip" and assuring the stability of her marital bond.

However, the questions surrounding the candidate's integrityare not limited to his conduct on anonymous networks.

Platner has a history of controversial statements on Reddit forums, where in deleted posts he went so far as to define himself politically as a communist, used derogatory adjectives against white rural residents and defended the conduct of uniformed officers involved in prostitution services abroad.

In one of his publications, in response to questions about the exploitation of women in Latin American nations, the current candidate said: "You don't have much experience with Latin American prostitutes, do you?

He also justified marital disloyalty in the military by stating that "intelligent people realize that they are not mutually exclusive."

The revelation about the uninterrupted use of questioned messaging platforms places Graham Platner's candidacy in a position of extreme vulnerability against an electorate that prioritizes institutional solidity and family values.