Trump had a 'very good conversation' with the new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham: 'The USA will be there to help!'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 21 de julio, 2026

Andy Burnham, the newly appointed prime minister of the United Kingdom, began his term with an agenda packed with domestic changes and international engagements. Just a few hours after taking office, the 56-year-old Labor politician held his first phone conversation with President Donald Trump.

The president described the exchange as "a very good conversation" and announced that the two leaders will meet in person "in the not too distant future." In a post on Truth Social, the president noted: "The Prime Minister has got a big job ahead of him, but he will be able to do it and, of course, the U.S.A. will be there to help!"

Among the topics discussed were trade, military cooperation, and the demining of the Strait of Hormuz, against a backdrop of recent international tensions.

According to sources at Downing Street, during the call Burnham emphasized the "United Kingdom's commitment to defense and security."

A strong start

Burnham wasted no time. After replacing Keir Starmer, he held separate calls with Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to whom he reaffirmed the UK's "resolute" support in the face of the Russian invasion. He also received congratulations from French President Emmanuel Macron, who urged him to give "new momentum" to the relationship with the European Union (EU).

On the domestic front, the new prime minister—nicknamed the King of the North for his successful tenure as mayor of Greater Manchester—quickly made his moves. He purged several Starmer loyalists from the cabinet, including Rachel Reeves and David Lammy, and placed his allies and key figures in key positions, such as John Healey at the Treasury, Ed Miliband at Foreign Affairs, Angela Rayner and Wes Streeting at Defense.