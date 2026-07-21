Weather alert: Severe storms, flooding and extreme heat threaten several regions of the US

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de julio, 2026

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned on Tuesday about adverse weather conditions across large parts of the country, marked by severe storms, flash flooding, extreme heat and the advance of Tropical Storm Bertha.

In its most recent short-term forecast, issued by the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) and valid from Tuesday, July 21, through Thursday, July 23, the agency noted that an intense frontal system will cause significant weather events from the Mid-South to the northeastern United States.

The agency indicated that a low-pressure system, unusually deep for this time of year, continues to move over the Upper Great Lakes region. The associated cold front will move southeastward over the next 48 hours, promoting storm formation in a warm and unstable environment.

According to the report, the main threats will be strong wind gusts and flash flooding on Tuesday afternoon. Additionally, severe hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. For Wednesday, authorities are forecasting another round of severe storms and flooding in parts of the lower Mid-Atlantic as the front continues its eastward movement.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Bertha will continue its westward path over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, south of the Florida Panhandle, and toward southeastern Louisiana. The NWS noted that most of the rainfall associated with the system will remain over the ocean, although the outer bands could cause isolated or scattered flash flooding in coastal areas over the next two days.

The report also noted that monsoon storms will persist in the southwestern part of the country, affecting regions of the central and southern Rocky Mountains, as well as parts of the Great Basin. Due to the slow movement of these storms, locally intense rainfall could occur, especially in mountainous areas.