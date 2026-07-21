Legionnaires' disease outbreak leaves four dead in New York
The New York City Department of Health reported that it is investigating a community cluster of cases in the Carnegie Hill and Yorkville neighborhoods, where 76 infections have been reported since late June.
The New York City Department of Health New York reported that it is investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the neighborhoods of Carnegie Hill and Yorkville on Manhattan's Upper East Side, which has claimed four lives.
According to an update published on July 20, authorities have recorded 76 cases in total. Of these, seven people remain hospitalized, 53 have been discharged, and another 12 did not require hospitalization.
The agency specified that the outbreak affects residents, workers, or visitors in ZIP codes 10028, 10128 and 10075. It also urged anyone who has been in the area since late June and is experiencing flu-like symptoms, such as a cough, fever or difficulty breathing, to seek medical attention immediately.
The Department of Health emphasized that the situation is not related to the plumbing systems in the affected buildings. Furthermore, it assured residents that they can continue to drink tap water, bathe, cook and use the air conditioning systems in their homes.
Society
New York: Legionnaires' disease outbreak leaves at least one person dead
Alejandro Baños
Legionellosis is a type of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacterium, which thrives in warm water. Infection occurs when a person inhales contaminated vapor or small water droplets. The most common symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches and cough, although headaches, fatigue, loss of appetite, confusion and diarrhea may also occur.
Authorities noted that the disease is not contagious and is not transmitted from person to person. It also cannot be contracted by drinking water, cooking or using air conditioning units, as the bacteria do not spread through the air cooled by these systems.
Risk of illness
The agency indicated that, when multiple cases are reported in a neighborhood, common sources of exposure are typically cooling towers, hot tubs and misting fountains. In such cases, authorities investigate the source of the contamination to prevent further spread.
The city's latest update notes that the data are preliminary and subject to change as the investigation progresses.