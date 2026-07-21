Legionnaires' disease outbreak leaves four dead in New York

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de julio, 2026

The New York City Department of Health New York reported that it is investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the neighborhoods of Carnegie Hill and Yorkville on Manhattan's Upper East Side, which has claimed four lives.

According to an update published on July 20, authorities have recorded 76 cases in total. Of these, seven people remain hospitalized, 53 have been discharged, and another 12 did not require hospitalization.

The agency specified that the outbreak affects residents, workers, or visitors in ZIP codes 10028, 10128 and 10075. It also urged anyone who has been in the area since late June and is experiencing flu-like symptoms, such as a cough, fever or difficulty breathing, to seek medical attention immediately.

The Department of Health emphasized that the situation is not related to the plumbing systems in the affected buildings. Furthermore, it assured residents that they can continue to drink tap water, bathe, cook and use the air conditioning systems in their homes.

Legionellosis is a type of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacterium, which thrives in warm water. Infection occurs when a person inhales contaminated vapor or small water droplets. The most common symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches and cough, although headaches, fatigue, loss of appetite, confusion and diarrhea may also occur.

Authorities noted that the disease is not contagious and is not transmitted from person to person. It also cannot be contracted by drinking water, cooking or using air conditioning units, as the bacteria do not spread through the air cooled by these systems.