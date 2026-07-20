Bill Maher lashes out at the Democratic Party's socialist wing and leaves the door open to voting for Vance in 2028

Published by Carlos Dominguez 20 de julio, 2026

Comedian Bill Maher didn't hold back this Sunday as he harshly criticized the Democratic Party and, in particular, its more socialist wing. During an interview on ABC News' "This Week" program, Maher stated that the party is being "taken over" by increasingly radical positions and left open the possibility of voting for Vice President JD Vance if he runs for president in 2028.

"Every day I hear about some new, very radical guy. I felt really good about ten years ago when I lost fans, because I wasn't willing to go along with some of this left-wing madness either," Maher said. "I haven't really changed my mind about the right, but I can't stay silent and pretend I don't see what's happening. People seem to want us to just pick a side and be done with it, but some things are just plain crazy."

From "madness" to "communism": Maher criticizes the Democrats' socialist shift

The host of "Real Time" was particularly harsh on what he considers an extreme shift in sectors of the party. When Democrats are "cheering on the intifada... that's when I walk away," he said, referring to the term used by Palestinian groups in their opposition to Israel.

Maher described the party as "cowardly" and questioned its support for figures and platforms associated with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). "I've read quotes from their platform, straight from their own mouths. Don't tell me I'm not seeing what I'm seeing. The DSA talks about 'taking control of key industries'... that's communism. There's a definition for that," he stated.

The host also criticized slogans such as "abolish the police," which he described as "a level of madness." When asked directly if he could imagine voting for Vance, he replied: "Yes, if this is the Democratic side, then yes."