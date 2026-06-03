Published by Carlos Dominguez 3 de junio, 2026

A 63-year-old man with dual U.S. and Iranian citizenship was arrested Wednesday and charged with violating United States' sanctions by illegally exporting advanced computer equipment to Iran, including technology intended for its military and nuclear programs.

Jamshid Ghomi faces charges that could lead him to spend up to 20 years in prison. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), for more than a decade Ghomi operated through his Tehran-based company, Faraz Pardaz Rayaneh Co. Ltd. to procure and ship computer networking equipment to Iranian customers, circumventing U.S. restrictions.

Enriched by supplying technology to the Iranian regime

Acting Attorney General, Todd Blanche, was blunt in stating on X that Ghomi "violated U.S. sanctions against Iran, aided one of our nation’s enemies, supported Iran’s nuclear program, and got rich doing it."

Authorities are seeking to seize Ghomi's assets, including a mansion valued at $35 million located in Newport Beach, California. The DOJ indicated that "a relatively small but significant portion of that business went to the most sensitive end-users in Iran: the Iranian regime's nuclear and military establishment."

To conceal the shipments, Ghomi allegedly used front companies in the United Arab Emirates, according to the indictment.