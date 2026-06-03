Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de junio, 2026

President Donald Trump again showed his support for the Vance-Rubio ticket for the 2028 presidential election, claiming it would be an unbeatable tandem that would keep the Republican Party in the White House four more years.

A few weeks ago, Trump gave the go-ahead for Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to run in the upcoming presidential election.

During an interview on the "Pod Force One" podcast by The New York Post, the president praised the two for the way they are performing their roles, while stressing that, if they were to run together in the 2028 election, there would be no way to defeat them.

"I like them both, and I like them together. ... I don't know how you beat them if they're together," Trump responded, adding how well Vance and Rubio are on the same page. "They get along really well."

The president did not answer when questioned about which of the two should lead that possible ticket.

Rubio would support Vance

The good vibes between the V.P. and the secretary of state have been reflected on several occasions. A few days ago, Rubio cleared doubts about his eventual presidential ambitions and assured that he would back "his friend" Vance if he decides to compete for the White House in 2028.

"If J.D. runs for President, I think he'd be a phenomenal candidate. I've said publicly and I'll say it again: I'll be the first person to sign up and support him. I think J.D. would do great," Rubio said.

Vance has on occasion heaped praise on Rubio, whom he considers "a friend" and "a great secretary of state."