Marvel releases trailer for 'Avengers: Doomsday,' opens advance ticket sales for theaters featuring new Infinity Vision format

Marvel Studios President and Creative Director Kevin Feige unveils the first concept art for "Avengers 5" at BilibiliWorld 2026 in Shanghai on July 11, 2026.YI BAI / IC PHOTO / IMAGINECHINA VIA AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 20 de julio, 2026

Marvel Studios officially unveiled the trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday." The latest installment in the franchise, scheduled for release on Dec. 18, marks the return of brothers Anthony and Joe Russo to the director's chair—the architects behind the studio's biggest box office hits— in a clear commitment to proven entertainment formulas with high commercial impact.

Along with the release of the trailer and a new promotional poster, the company launched advance ticket sales for screenings in Infinity Vision theaters.

This new certification for large-format screens (Premium Large Format) guarantees viewers a screening of the highest technical quality, characterized by larger screen sizes, greater image brightness and surround sound systems, reaffirming the studio's commitment to the classic theatrical experience over home viewing.

The return of iconic figures in the face of an existential threat

The film's plot brings together heroes from three distinct universes on a collision course to face an unprecedented crisis.

The trailer previews the arrival of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of the villain Doctor Doom, along with the highly anticipated return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, who has been absent from the franchise since 2019.

The narrative aims to recapture the dramatic intensity that made the previous four "Avengers" films a global phenomenon capable of grossing more than $7.7 billion.

The trailer includes scenes featuring legendary actors from the golden age of comic book adaptations. "Something is coming—something we may not be able to stop. Before this day is over, we'll face an unthinkable decision," warned actor Patrick Stewart in his role as Professor Charles Xavier.

Chris Hemsworth, playing Thor, said: "We're going to need a miracle" to defeat the new threat.

A star-studded cast to reignite the global box office

Produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz, the blockbuster brings together an extensive cast that combines Hollywood's traditional guard with the franchise's most recent additions.

The cast features stars such as Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn leading The Fantastic Four, alongside veterans like Ian McKellen (Magneto), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), James Marsden (Cyclops) and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique).

The star-studded lineup is rounded out by Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour, among other top-tier names. The project is part of a two-part series announced alongside "Avengers: Secret Wars," with which the production company aims to solidify the return of big-budget family blockbusters to theaters.