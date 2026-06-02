Mamdani stated that one month is not enough and suggested extending Pride celebrations
The statements come as the progressive mayor pushes different initiatives linked to the LGBTQ+ community in New York City.
Zohran Mamdani suggested the possibility of extending the celebration into Pride Month. The mayor of New York City weighed in on the matter in a post on his social media, where he said it would take "much more" than a month to "pay tribute to the contributions of queer and transgender New Yorkers."
"It would take far more than a month to honor the contributions of queer and transgender New Yorkers. From the Cercle Hermaphroditos in 1895, the first trans advocacy group in the United States, to the drag balls of the Harlem Renaissance, to the Stonewall uprising, to the Lesbian Herstory Archives, to ACT UP!, founded in 1987 as queer people fought for their lives while the Reagan administration looked away, New York City's history has long been shaped by queer and trans New Yorkers," wrote the NYC mayor on his X account.
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"To all our queer and trans neighbors: you deserve a City where you can afford to live safely, openly, and joyfully," he added.
The statements come as the progressive mayor pushes various initiatives linked to the LGBTQ+ community. Among them are the creation of the city's Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs and a new public campaign called 'Trans Rights Are Human Rights.
The history of Pride Month
The incidents began when customers and people present in the place resisted a police raid, a frequent practice in establishments frequented by homosexuals during that time. The situation led to several days of protests and clashes in the streets, which were later considered a turning point for the gay rights movement.
A year later, a commemorative demonstration took place in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.
The celebration was formalized in 1999, when President Bill Clinton declared June Gay and Lesbian Pride Month. Years later, President Barack Obama expanded the celebration to include the entire LGBTQ+ community.