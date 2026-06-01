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Pete Vasquez to take over Border Patrol: who is the agency's new chief?

Vasquez will succeed Michael Banks, who resigned in May after more than a year on the job.

Border Patrol logo/ Steven Garcia.

Border Patrol logo/ Steven Garcia.NurPhoto via AFP

Joaquín Núñez
Published by
Joaquín Núñez

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Rosario Pete Vasquez as the new head of the Border Patrol. Vasquez will succeed Michael Banks, who resigned in May after more than a year in the post.

According to an official statement, the new Border Patrol chief will work alongside Homeland Security Secretary Marwayne Mullin and CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott to maintain the "most secure" border in the nation's history.

In his new role, Vasquez is to oversee nearly 20,000 Border Patrol agents, leading efforts to "combat transnational criminal organizations, disrupt human smuggling and narcotics trafficking networks, and safeguard U.S. sovereignty."

"It is the honor of a lifetime to serve as chief of the United States Border Patrol, and I’m grateful for the trust placed in me by President Trump, Secretary Mullin, and Commissioner Scott," Vasquez said in a statement.

"Our agents have never backed down from a challenge, and neither will I. As chief, my focus is clear: support our agents, strengthen our operational capabilities, and ensure the U.S. Border Patrol remains the most effective border security force in the world," he added.

Who is Pete Vasquez?

The new Border Patrol chief has more than 26 years of experience working for the agency. During his career, he held various operational and leadership positions at the southern border, northern border, CBP headquarters and international representations. He also served in the Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue Unit.

His background includes roles in the Border Patrol's Special Operations Group, CBP's Counterterrorism Office and the Alliance to Combat Transnational Threats. In addition, he was CBP's deputy attaché in Canada and acting executive director of the agency's Office of Trade. Most recently, he served as chief of the Blaine Sector Border Patrol in Washington state, where he was in charge of operations along the U.S.-Canada border.

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