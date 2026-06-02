Energy Department eliminates federal rebates for those switching from gas to electric appliances

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 1 de junio, 2026

The Administration of President Donald Trump took different steps Friday to curtail a federal rebate programthat previously helped homeowners offset the cost of replacing gas-powered home appliances with electric alternatives, after the Energy Department issued new guidance reinterpreting a rebate initiative established under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The Energy Department presented the policy change under a section titled "promoting affordability," arguing that the updated approach will ensure better long-term savings for homeowners.

Under the revised rules, homeowners will no longer be eligible for rebates when replacing gas appliances with electric models, and what officials describe as "fuel-switching" incentives are formally eliminated. Instead, eligibility for rebates will be limited to consumers who replace existing electric appliances with newer, more efficient electric versions.

The decision represented another step by the Trump administration to dismantle strands of climate initiatives implemented during the presidency of former Democratic President Joe Biden. As part of its strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the Biden administration promoted the transition from fossil fuel-powered products - such as gasoline-powered vehicles, stoves and other household appliances - to electric alternatives, sparking numerous criticisms from different sectors that argued that such measures could end up being detrimental to the country's economy. The revised guidelines could affect approximately $8.8 billion in federal funds that Congress appropriated through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 for two separate residential energy rebate programs.

In a statement, Department of Energy spokesman Ben Dietderich said the changes were "common-sense revisions" that will "advance affordability, ensure good stewardship of taxpayer dollars, and empower grantees to tailor their programs to local contexts and residents’ needs' needs."

However, environmental groups and clean energy advocates criticized the decision, arguing that it could increase costs for families and discourage adoption of cleaner technologies. "These changes will trap families with higher energy bills and force them to live with polluting equipment," Srinidhi Sampath Kumar, director of the Sierra Club's Clean Heat campaign, said in a written statement.