Trump rejects NATO offer to help in Strait of Hormuz: "They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger!"

Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de abril, 2026

President Trump claimed Friday that he had rejected a proposal from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to collaborate on securing the Strait of Hormuz, following the announcement by the Iranian regime that the sea lane had been reopened, and signaled the alliance to stand aside.

"Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL," the president stated on Truth Social.

"They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger!" he added.

In a series of separate messages, the president asserted: "Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines!" and added that the Iranian regime "has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again."

"It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World!" he assured.

Trump details terms of deal, thanks regional supporters

Likewise, President Trump stated in another message that "the U.S.A. will get all Nuclear ‘Dust,’ created by our great B2 Bombers," further stressing that "no money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form."

The president also noted that the agreement "is in no way subject to Lebanon" although he indicated that the U.S. will work separately with that country to address the situation with Hezbollah. Finally, he assured that Israel will stop bombing the Lebanon, as it is "prohibited" from doing so by the United States, closing with a forceful, "Enough is enough!"

Trump thanked "Pakistan and its Great Prime Minister and Field Marshall" for their cooperation in the negotiations, and extended his appreciation to "Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar for your great bravery and help!" during the regional crisis over the conflict in Middle East.