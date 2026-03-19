Drones were detected over the Washington base where Rubio and Hegseth reside

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 19 de marzo, 2026

U.S. officials detected unidentified drones over an Army base in Washington where Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reside, as tensions rise over the war with Iran and the situation in the Middle East.

As reported by The Washington Post, the sightings occurred at Fort Lesley J. McNair in recent days and are part of a series of incidents that have led to heightened security measures. Two sources cited by the newspaper indicated that the origin of the devices has not yet been determined.

According to the report, the presence of the drones prompted internal evaluations on the possible relocation of both officials, although in the end no transfer was finalized.

The episode takes place in a context of maximum alert, with the federal government intensifying its vigilance for possible reprisals after the military operations against Iran, which caused the death of most of the Iranian regime's leadership.

In parallel, the United States issued a global security alert for its diplomatic missions abroad and ordered all its headquarters to conduct immediate assessments in view of the risk of spillover effects from the Middle East conflict. In addition, several military bases within the country raised their protection level to "Charlie," a category indicating intelligence information about a possible attack.

Incidents at key military installations were also reported this week. At MacDill Air Force Base in Florida-the headquarters of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which is in charge of operations in the Middle East-authorities temporarily closed access areas following the detection of a suspicious package that is being investigated by the FBI. Days later, another security incident forced shelter-in-place orders for several hours, reflecting increased precautionary measures against potential threats.

The Pentagon avoided commenting on the movements of senior officials for security reasons, while other agencies offered no official comment.