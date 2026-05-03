Two U.S. service members go missing in Morocco after finishing training session

Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de mayo, 2026

Two U.S. soldiers, members of Operation African Lion 2026 disappeared in Morocco after a training session.

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) reported that the disappearance of these two service members occurred on May 2 near the Cap Draa training camp, located in the town of Tan Tan.

"Two U.S. service members participating in African Lion 2026 were reported missing near the Cap Draa Training Area, near the city of Tan Tan, Morocco, May 2, 2026," AFRICOM said in a release.

The search and rescue protocol was activated and an investigation was launched, AFRICOM added.