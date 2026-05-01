Trump considers withdrawing troops from Italy, Spain amid tensions with NATO

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 30 de abril, 2026

EPresident Donald Trump indicated Thursday that he may consider withdrawing US troops from both Italy and Spain, just a day after revealing that his administration is evaluating the possibility of significantly reducing forces stationed in Germany. Asked directly about the possibility of withdrawing troops from both southern European countries, Trump responded, "Yeah, probably," before adding, "Why shouldn't I?"

The president went on to criticize both countries, stating, "Italy has not been of any help to us, and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible." His comments come amid growing tensions with the Socialist government of Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, after he previously threatened to impose a full trade embargo on Spain when the country refused to allow the use of its bases for operations linked to attacks against Iran.

In addition to Spain and Italy, Trump also lashed out at NATO members, accusing the allies of not deploying naval forces to help secure the Strait of Hormuz following its closure to global maritime trade after the war his administration has waged alongside Israel against Iran. In addition, the Republican leader suggested that Washington might seriously reconsider its participation in the alliance.

In the case of Germany, the U.S. president put the government of that nation in the spotlight last Wednesday, after declaring through his official Truth Social account that his administration was evaluating a reduction of its troops in that country, in what some analysts interpreted as a direct retaliation against German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after several days of exchanges.

"We are studying and reviewing possible troop reductions in Germany," Trump tweeted, adding that he will make a decision "in the next short period of time." He did not specify specific numbers or timelines, but 36,000 U.S. military personnel are stationed in Germany, more than in any other European country.