Trump endorses Congressman Andy Barr to succeed Mitch McConnell in the Senate

Published by Joaquín Núñez 1 de mayo, 2026

Donald Trump endorsed Congressman Andy Barr for election to the Senate in Kentucky. After months of speculation about which candidate the president would back to succeed Mitch McConnell, Trump announced his preference for Barr on his Truth Social account.

The retirement of McConnell, who has been in the Senate since 1985, opened the door for a close Republican primary. The early favorite to win the nomination was Daniel Cameron, a former state attorney general and 2023 gubernatorial candidate. Cameron, closely associated with the McConnell figure, has high name recognition that allowed him to lead in all polls until January, when Barr took the lead from him.

According to the polling average of 270toWin, Barr leads with 28%, followed by Cameron's 21% and 15% for Nate Morris, a businessman who positioned himself as the candidate most aligned with the MAGA wing of the Republican Party. Morris had been endorsed by Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, Vivek Ramaswamy, Senator Bernie Moreno and Charlie Kirk. Shortly before endorsing Barr, Trump asked Morris to withdraw his name from consideration to serve as ambassador, which the businessman agreed to.

"Andy is the only Candidate who will easily defeat the Democrat in what will be one of the most important Elections in American History. He will help ensure Victory against these Radical Left, Country Destroying, THUGS," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"In the Senate, Andy will fight tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Champion the Interests of our Amazing Farmers and Ranchers, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Safeguard our Elections, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment," he added.

In addition, the president stressed that Barr would be in favor of eliminating the filibuster in the Senate. Currently, Trump does not have enough Republican senators in favor of this idea, which would eliminate the 60-vote threshold to end debate on a bill in the Senate.

Barr arrived in the House in January 2013 and is currently a member of the Financial Services Committee, where he serves as chairman of the influential Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Monetary Policy. He describes himself as "an advocate for Kentucky's families, farmers and small business owners."

The congressman also has the backing of more than ten of his colleagues, including Steve Scalise, Elise Stefanik, Ryan Zinke and Ronny Jackson. In addition, he has the support of activist Riley Gaines, who participated in some campaign ads.