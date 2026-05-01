Hunter Biden attorney Kevin Morris ordered to pay $50K to former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler

Published by Misty Severi 1 de mayo, 2026

The Superior Court of California ordered Hunter Biden's "sugar brother" attorney Kevin Morris to pay President Donald Trump's former aide Garrett Ziegler $50,000 to cover legal expenses incurred after he accused Ziegler of impersonating a Democratic strategist in order to get information about the laptop case.

Morris accused Ziegler of harassment, criminal harassment, criminal impersonation, false light and intentional infliction of emotional distress after he answered a phone call in 2022 and spoke to someone he initially believed was a Democratic operative about the laptop, according to Fox News.

The attorney later assumed the person on the other end was really Ziegler, who was a Republican strategist who had worked on combing through the contents of the laptop, after he received an image depicting a squid, the phrase "NOTHING IS BEYOND OUR REACH," and the words "Marco Polo," upon hanging up from the call.

Ziegler's attorney, Jennifer Holliday, claimed the $50,000 judgment does not even remotely make up for three years of legal battles Ziegler and his team had to deal with and given the weak evidence in the case.

"It's not really how I envisioned it would play out, and I don't think that's how the Constitution envisions that something like this would play out — which is why we filed a petition with the Supreme Court of the United States to review," Holliday told Fox News. "I certainly hope that they will take a really hard look at what happened here because this is not a situation that should have ever happened."

Holliday declined to speculate who was really behind the phone call but said it was surprising the case lasted as long as it did since there was no phone number to connect Ziegler to the call.

The court has given Morris 30 days to pay the $50,000 sum. Morris is known for bankrolling Biden's lavish lifestyle and even gave him at least $5 million to pay off his tax debts and cover his personal expenses.



Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News. You can follow her on X for more coverage.

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