Chairwoman of the House GOP Conference: 'Republicans are committed to not raising taxes because we believe in the individual'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 1 de mayo, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed the Chairwoman of the House GOP Conference Lisa McClain, with whom she discussed the impact of small businesses on the country and the legislative supports they need to continue to thrive. During the interview, they also mentioned that a significant portion of those businesses are Hispanic, and detailed how much they have been contributing significantly to the growth of the United States.

"Republicans gave a lot of incentives to employers and small business owners with their R&D investments, their depreciations and simply making sure that they didn’t get their taxes increased. Because I remind you: every single democrat voted to raise taxes on small business owners and their employees. I think the biggest thing we republicans did in working family tax cuts is we made these tax cuts permanent, because as a small business owner what they want to know is that things aren’t going to change, that things are going to be consistent and stable. Now, I know democrats are going to go out there and fight to raise your taxes, but republicans are committed not to do that because we believe that the individual and small business owner is a better steward of your dollars than the federal government," McClain said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.