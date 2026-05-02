'You're not a good person': Bill Maher lashes out at those who regret Trump wasn't assassinated at the Washington, DC Hilton

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 2 de mayo, 2026

Host Bill Maher used his HBO slot on Friday to strongly condemn radical sectors who expressed disappointment that President Donald Trump was unharmed in the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner.

The incident at the Washington, D.C. Hilton, which apparently targeted administration officials, has reignited the debate over the consequences of inflammatory political rhetoric in the country.

Maher, known for his liberal stance, made no secret of his contempt for those who wished for a fatal outcome to the attack. "If you're one of those people - and there are many in this country - who saw that and were disappointed that the president wasn't assassinated ... you're not a good person. Nor an intelligent person," the comedian stated during his monologue.

The danger of the "Hitler" label

Despite being a fervent critic of Trump's administration, Maher warned about the danger of extreme labels that, according to him, end up validating political violence. The presenter defended the president from the constant comparisons with the Nazi dictator emanating from the most progressive sectors.

"Certainly, Trump has often not been good, decent or kind," Maher admitted, then added flatly: "But he's not Hitler!" According to his analysis, this type of rhetoric is what pushes radicalized individuals to consider assassination as a necessary option.

"That's the mentality they have," Maher said on his show.

"MAGA is not going to die"

The comedian also decried the normalization of violence in public discourse, noting that the problem of verbal aggression now affects both sides of the political spectrum.

For Maher, believing that the death of a leader would resolve the current tensions is a lack of understanding about the nature of the movement behind the president.

"Do you think that's going to solve the problem? MAGA is not going to die!" he said, referring to the president's base of supporters. The comedian argued that violence would only polarize the nation more and that institutional and electoral channels are the only legitimate ones.

"I don't think you're a good person, I wouldn't want to be the person who thinks that way. Besides, it's just not smart," he concluded regarding those who bemoan the survival of a political rival.