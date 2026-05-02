Trump makes good on his threat, orders 5,000 troops withdrawn from Germany

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 2 de mayo, 2026

President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the Pentagon to withdraw about 5,000 U.S. troops from Germany, making good on a recently issued threat to take such action following a heated dispute with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The planned drawdown would return troop numbers in the European country to pre-2022 levels and is expected to include a combat brigade along with other U.S. forces stationed there.

As reported by several media outlets, the redeployment would not affect key military medical facilities such as Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, where thousands of U.S. troops, including those wounded in the Iran-related war, have received treatment. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed the extent of the withdrawal in a statement and noted that it will take place over six to 12 months, noting "This decision follows a comprehensive review of the department's force posture in Europe and responds to theater requirements and conditions on the ground," he said.

Parnell also noted that while the decision was prompted in part by comments from Merz, it also reflects broader frustration within the Trump administration over what it sees as insufficient support from U.S. allies in the war against Iran. The Republican leader has repeatedly criticized NATO members for refusing to take a more active role in the conflict against the Islamic theocracy, and throughout the week he raised the possibility of reducing the U.S. military presence not only in Germany but also in Italy and Spain.

Far from coming as a surprise, the fact is that the president's decision is in line with his administration's broader strategic shift toward the Western Hemisphere and the Indo-Pacific region. Despite this, he could face resistance on Capitol Hill, where some lawmakers have expressed concern about reducing the U.S. military presence in Europe.