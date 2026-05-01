Rubio casts doubt on US support for Argentina's claim over the Falklands: 'People are getting too excited'

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 30 de abril, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sought to smooth things over following the diplomatic crisis sparked by the leak of an internal memo on the Falkland Islands.

In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, the top U.S. diplomat described the incident as an overreaction to an unofficial document.

The controversy arose after a memo leak, allegedly drafted by a lower-level official, that called for withdrawing U.S. support due to Britain's stance on the islands. According to the e-mail, this would serve as punishment for allies who did not back military actions in Iran.

"It was just an e-mail. People are getting too excited about an e-mail. It was just an e-mail with some ideas," Rubio told The Telegraph. With these words, the secretary of state downplayed the possibility of Washington formally backing Argentina's claim to sovereignty.

Pressure on allies and the conflict with Iran

The memo leaked last Friday posited a reassessment of diplomatic support for long-standing European "imperial possessions." The move was seen as a political option to pressure nations that have been reluctant to cooperate in the Middle East conflict.

In addition to Britain, the e-mail mentioned Spain as a "difficult" ally. It suggested suspending Madrid from important roles within NATO due to its refusal to allow the use of air bases or overflight rights for the war against Iran.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO members for their lack of assistance. Prominent among his complaints was Britain's refusal to send its navy to help open the Strait of Hormuz.

Likewise, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has clashed with the Trump administration after denying the use of the Diego Garcia military base for initial strikes.

Argentina's reaction and Washington's neutrality

Despite Rubio downplaying the issue, reactions in Argentina were swift. President Javier Milei, a close Trump ally, reaffirmed on Friday that "the Falklands were, are and will always be Argentine."

However, The Telegraph revealed that Milei has canceled plans to meet with Starmer in Britain due to scheduling problems.

Argentine Vice President Victoria Villarruel took a tougher stance, suggesting that the islanders return to Britain. "The Kelpers are Englishmen living in Argentine territory; they are not part of the discussion. If they feel English, they should return to the thousands of miles away where their country is," Villarruel stated.

Despite the rhetoric, the Department of State reaffirmed Thursday that its official position has not changed.

"Our position on the islands remains one of neutrality. We recognize the competing sovereignty claims between Argentina and the United Kingdom," a spokesman said. Washington continues to recognize the UK's de facto administration, but without taking sides in the underlying dispute.