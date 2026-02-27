Trump: 'Maybe we'll have a friendly takeover of Cuba'
The president described the Cuban state as a "failing nation" and reiterated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is at the forefront of bilateral talks.
Donald Trump asserted Friday that talks with the Cuban regime could result in a "friendly takeover" of the island. "They have no money, they have no anything right now. But they're talking with us and maybe we'll have a friendly takeover of Cuba," he assured in statements to the press.
Just days ago, the Trump administration announced plans to allow U.S. companies to ship fuel to private Cuban companies. In recent weeks it has raised its political and economic pressure on Havana, combining energy sanctions, diplomatic pressure and discreet negotiations. Trump himself previously acknowledged that his secretary of state, Marco Rubio, was working toward a transition.
In his remarks Friday, the president described the neighboring island as a "failing nation" and insisted that Rubio was in charge of advancing U.S. interests in Cuba.
A shooting in Cuban waters
Rubio was in charge of giving the White House version. After confirming that the vessel did not belong to the U.S. Navy or the U.S. Coast Guard, he assured that the incident would be thoroughly investigated. In addition, he remarked that he would not base his own conclusions on the official Cuban version.
The Florida State Attorney's Office also opened an investigation coordinated with federal agencies.