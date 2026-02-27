Trump: 'Maybe we'll have a friendly takeover of Cuba'

Published by Virginia Martínez 27 de febrero, 2026

Donald Trump asserted Friday that talks with the Cuban regime could result in a "friendly takeover" of the island. "They have no money, they have no anything right now. But they're talking with us and maybe we'll have a friendly takeover of Cuba," he assured in statements to the press.

Just days ago, the Trump administration announced plans to allow U.S. companies to ship fuel to private Cuban companies. In recent weeks it has raised its political and economic pressure on Havana, combining energy sanctions, diplomatic pressure and discreet negotiations. Trump himself previously acknowledged that his secretary of state, Marco Rubio, was working toward a transition.

In his remarks Friday, the president described the neighboring island as a "failing nation" and insisted that Rubio was in charge of advancing U.S. interests in Cuba.