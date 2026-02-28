Cuban journalist Mario Pentón: 'Trump and Rubio are talking to the Castro family so that they leave and freedom comes to the people of Cuba'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de febrero, 2026

On Voz News, journalist and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed journalist Marion Penton about the recent statements offered by President Donald Trump, in which he assured that his administration could execute a friendly takeover of Cuba, which would have historic implications for both the Caribbean island and the entire region.

"The Cuban regime, after 67 years of dictatorship, is totally worn out. The Cuban population does not believe in what the regime has to say and cannot even sell hope because Russia and China, its main supporters and allies, have openly said they will not back it. [...] None of the Castros can be a transitional figure for Cuba. As Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart said very clearly, the Donald Trump administration and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are talking to the Castro family to get them to leave and bring freedom to the people of Cuba.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.