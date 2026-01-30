Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Trump sanctions key Iranian figures amid assessments of possible military action

The Treasury Department reported that its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took "additional action" against those it holds responsible for domestic repression.

Treasury Dept.

Treasury Dept.AFP

Sabrina Martin
Published by
Sabrina Martin

Donald Trump's administration announced new sanctions against senior officials and financial networks linked to the Iranian regime, amid growing tension between Washington and Tehran. The move comes as the president has publicly warned that the United States could resort to force if Iran does not agree to negotiate a new nuclear deal.

The Treasury Department reported that its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took "additional action" against Iranian officials it holds accountable for the internal repression.

Officials singled out for repression

Among those sanctioned is Eskandar Momeni Kalagari, Iran's interior minister, whom the Treasury identifies as the official overseeing the Islamic Republic's Security Forces, a key structure in the repression of demonstrations inside the country.

OFAC also designated Babak Morteza Zanjani, described by the Treasury as a criminal investor who embezzled billions of dollars in oil revenues that rightfully belonged to the Iranian people and were never fully recovered.

According to the Treasury Department, Zanjani was released from prison to conduct money laundering operations for the benefit of the regime. Since then, he would have financed major projects supporting both the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian state apparatus in general.

Along with Zanjani, OFAC placed two digital asset exchanges linked to his financial network on the sanctions list. The Treasury indicated that these platforms have processed large volumes of funds associated with IRGC-related counterparties.

For the Trump Administration, these operations are part of the mechanisms used by the Iranian regime to evade international sanctions and sustain its power structures.

Direct warning from the White House

The announcement of the sanctions comes in parallel to an escalation in the president's discourse. In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned that a naval fleet led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln is headed toward Iran. He noted that the force is larger than the one previously deployed to Venezuela and is ready to accomplish its mission "with speed and violence, if necessary," should Tehran decide not to sit down to negotiate a "fair and equitable" agreement without nuclear weapons.

RECOMMENDATION

tracking