Washington approves a law to distribute abortion pills from its state stockpile

Published by Diane Hernández 17 de marzo, 2026

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson, enacted new legislation that allows distribution of state-stockpiled abortion pills, eliminating the obligation to sell them at the purchase price.

The measure, corresponding to Senate Bill 5917 of Washington, modifies the current framework for access to drugs such as mifepristone, used in pharmacological abortions. Until now, the state was required to sell these pills at the purchase price plus an additional fee of five dollars per dose.

As reported by The Seattle Times, the new law eliminates that requirement and authorizes direct distribution of the drugs. In addition, it states that the Department of Corrections must coordinate with the Department of Health to identify individuals who will be able to access these pills.

Washington and its reservation on possible federal restrictions

The decision comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization (2022), which overturned the Roe v. Wade precedent and led several states to adopt measures to ensure access to abortion.

In 2023, under the administration of then-Gov. Jay Inslee, Washington purchased some 30,000 doses of mifepristone for a total of $1.275 million, with the goal of creating a reserve against possible federal restrictions. However, earlier this year, the state returned those 30,000 doses to the manufacturer after expiration, while a smaller batch of misoprostol also expired may have been destroyed.

According to the same report, the new legislation seeks to facilitate the use of the remaining batches before expiration. These include another 17,600 doses of mifepristone purchased in 2025, with expected expiration dates between 2028 and 2029, and whose supplier agreed to replace at no cost those not used in time.