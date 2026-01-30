US missile destroyer docks near Eilat amid Iran tensions

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 30 de enero, 2026

A U.S. guided-missile destroyer docked near Israel’s southern port city of Eilat on Friday, as Washington continues to reposition military assets across the region amid rising tensions with Iran.

The IDF said the arrival of the USS Delbert D. Black was pre-planned and part of ongoing cooperation between the Israel Defense Forces and the United States military.

U.S. warships routinely operate in the Red Sea, though port calls in Eilat are relatively rare and typically reflect heightened coordination between the two allies.

In recent weeks, Washington has increased the movement of military assets into the Middle East, expanding both defensive and offensive capabilities. The deployments provide U.S. President Donald Trump with additional options should Washington decide to take direct action against Tehran.

The USS Abraham Lincoln and its carrier strike group entered the Middle East region on Monday “to promote regional security and stability,” U.S. Central Command stated.

Israeli broadcaster Kan News, citing an unnamed security source, reported that the aircraft carrier’s arrival is part of broader U.S.-Israeli security coordination, including expanded naval presence and elevated readiness levels in anticipation of possible regional escalation.

According to the report, Israel’s security establishment is closely monitoring U.S. military movements amid assessments that the coming period could include decisive steps related to Iran, with concerns about possible regional spillover.

Israeli security agencies are also increasing readiness levels in case of a U.S. decision to act militarily against Iran, the report said.

Among the issues under review is ensuring sufficient early-warning capabilities for Israeli civilians in the event of an Iranian attack.

The Iran issue was discussed during the IDF’s weekly security assessment on Thursday at military headquarters in Tel Aviv, attended by senior commanders and security officials. Similar discussions have taken place in recent weeks as regional tensions have risen.

