‘Armada heading to Iran’: Trump warns mullahs time running out

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 28 de enero, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran in a Truth Social post on Wednesday that “a massive armada” is making its way to the region and advised it to negotiate a settlement on its nuclear program as time was running out.

“A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary,” Trump posted.

“Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal—NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS—one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence,” he added.

Trump further warned Iran that if it didn’t make a deal, the next attack would be far worse than the previous “Operation Midnight Hammer,” in which the United States dropped 12 GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs, also known as bunker busters, on the Fordow nuclear facility, on June 22, 2025. A submarine also fired 30 Tomahawk missiles at the Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations, responding on its official X account, warned that U.S. wars in Afghanistan and Iran “squandered over $7 trillion and lost more than 7,000 American lives.” It said it was ready for dialogue based “on mutual respect and interests” but would defend itself “like never before” if attacked.

Complicating U.S. efforts, Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that it will not allow American forces to use its airspace or territory to launch an attack on Iran, echoing a similar stance by the United Arab Emirates on Monday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed his position in a call directly to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, The Wall Street Journal reported.

On Monday, the U.S. military’s Central Command said the USS Abraham Lincoln and its carrier strike group entered the Middle East region, which is under its responsibility, “to promote regional security and stability.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued his own warning on Tuesday, saying, “If Iran makes the grave mistake of attacking Israel, we will respond with a force that Iran has yet to see.”

Iran, too, has ratched up its rhetoric, On Saturday, Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Iran and the IRGC “stand more ready than ever, finger on the trigger, to execute the orders and directives of the Commander-in-Chief,” reported CBS News, citing Nournews, an outlet close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Several major airline carriers have cancelled or reduced flights to the region due to the escalating tensions. Dutch airline KLM announced on Wednesday, “Based on the current security situation and operational feasibility, we have decided not to resume our flights to Tel Aviv for the time being.”

Israeli airlines El Al, Arkia and Israir announced on Sunday that they are relaxing rules regarding flight cancellations and booking changes over the next two weeks due to concerns of renewed conflict with Iran.

Earlier this month, Trump warned the Islamic regime that if it starts killing protesters, it will be “hit very hard.”

The ayatollah-led regime has carried out a brutal crackdown against mass protests that had spread across the country starting in late December. Numbers range from 10,000 to 20,000 dead, with some estimates as high as 30,000. An internet blackout imposed by the regime has made it difficult to corroborate the numbers.

© JNS