Trump imposes a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran

The announcement was made in a post on Truth Social, where the president said the measure would take effect “effective immediately.”

Donald Trump at the White House

Donald Trump at the White HouseBrendan Smialowski / AFP

Sabrina Martin
Sabrina Martin

President Donald Trump announced Monday the imposition of a tariff of 25%on any country that maintains trade relations with Iran, a move that directly increases U.S. economic pressure on Tehran and its international partners. The announcement was made through a publication on Truth Social, where the president stated that the provision goes into effect “effective immediately.”"

Trump explained that the levy will apply to all trade that these countries conduct with the United States, making it clear that the policy is not limited to sanctions against Iran but rather seeks to deter third parties from sustaining economic ties with the Iranian regime. In his message, the president stressed that the order is "final and conclusive," ruling out that it is a warning or a measure under evaluation.

The publication did not include exceptions or sector-specific details, which broadens the potential scope of the tariff and reinforces its deterrent nature vis-à-vis foreign governments and companies.

An announcement in a context of heightened tension

The announcement of the tariff came a day after Trump publicly indicated that he wasconsidering military operations in Iran. In the same context, the president warned that Iran was approaching a threshold that could force an intervention, amid rising casualties stemming from an escalating crackdown on protests nationwide.

Although the tariff message made no direct reference to such possible actions, both pronouncements reflect a general hardening of Washington's posture toward Tehran.

Figures under censorship and international denunciations.

Human rights organizations following the protests inside the country maintain thatthe number of people killed exceeds at least 500 victims, while more than 10,000 people have been arrested since the beginning of the demonstrations.
Activists warn that the actual toll could be considerably higher. However, the internet shutdown ordered byIranian authorities and the lack of official data have made it difficult to independently verify the figures and keep the exact scope of the repression under heavy information opacity.

