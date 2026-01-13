Trump imposes a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran
President Donald Trump announced Monday the imposition of a tariff of 25%on any country that maintains trade relations with Iran, a move that directly increases U.S. economic pressure on Tehran and its international partners. The announcement was made through a publication on Truth Social, where the president stated that the provision goes into effect “effective immediately.”"
Trump explained that the levy will apply to all trade that these countries conduct with the United States, making it clear that the policy is not limited to sanctions against Iran but rather seeks to deter third parties from sustaining economic ties with the Iranian regime. In his message, the president stressed that the order is "final and conclusive," ruling out that it is a warning or a measure under evaluation.
The publication did not include exceptions or sector-specific details, which broadens the potential scope of the tariff and reinforces its deterrent nature vis-à-vis foreign governments and companies.
An announcement in a context of heightened tension
The announcement of the tariff came a day after Trump publicly indicated that he wasconsidering military operations in Iran. In the same context, the president warned that Iran was approaching a threshold that could force an intervention, amid rising casualties stemming from an escalating crackdown on protests nationwide.
Although the tariff message made no direct reference to such possible actions, both pronouncements reflect a general hardening of Washington's posture toward Tehran.
Figures under censorship and international denunciations.
Activists warn that the actual toll could be considerably higher. However, the internet shutdown ordered byIranian authorities and the lack of official data have made it difficult to independently verify the figures and keep the exact scope of the repression under heavy information opacity.