Professor Antonini De Jimenez on Voz News: 'Europe is in hell and its leaders are embarrassed by Trump's power'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de febrero, 2026

On Voz News, journalist and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Professor Antonini De Jimenez about the current state of the left in Latin America and the West, and and whether its Socialism of the 21st Century wing could be facing its final hours after what he described as the model’s absolute failure.

"Europe is in hell, Europe is in debacle, European leaders have nothing of leaders and are absolutely self-conscious before the power of Donald Trump when it comes to solving problems. We have to keep in mind that Trump is a businessman disguised as a politician, his way of thinking is not that of a politician, that is, he is not a parasite who lives off the citizens but a businessman who solves the problems of his customers. Trump uses tariffs to make the protectionists pay with their own medicine. Socialism is the devil, it has many faces and ways to survive. What I can say is that we are living in wonderful times with people who are leading America and the world out of socialism, i.e. pushing it towards freedom. We have Donald Trump in the north and Javier Milei in the south.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.