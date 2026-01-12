Iran: repression leaves hundreds dead and thousands detained as internet blackout continues

Published by Israel Duro 12 de enero, 2026

Several international human rights organizations following the protests in Iran noted that the death toll from the crackdown by the Ayatollahs' regime exceeds at least five hundred, while more than 10,000 people have been detained.

Activists warn that the figure could be much higher—some NGOs put the figure at two or even three thousand killed—but that the internet blackout ordered by the authorities in the country, as well as the lack of official data, make it very difficult to certify the true figures of the bloody drama.

Doctors denounce that corpses arrive with "direct shots to the head or heart"

In addition, the BBC and several agencies such as AFP reported dozens of bodies piling up at the doors of Tehran's morgues. Several doctors in the capital reported the arrival of bodies shot directly "in the head or heart" by security forces, suggesting that regime forces are shooting to kill against protesters.

According to humanitarian organizations, the internet outage has brought with it an exponential increase in the death toll, rising from 116 on day 14 of the protests to 483 opponents and 47 members of regime forces a day later. Among those killed are at least eight minors.

The Iranian president calls the "rioters" "terrorists"

The state broadcaster IRIB itself showed images of dead bodies, although it accused "rioters" of being the cause of the casualties. The country's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, in a televised interview, called the demonstrators "terrorists" and warned that they will be treated as such. He also again accused the organizers of "following orders" from the US and Israel to destabilize the country.