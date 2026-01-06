Trump rallies House Republicans ahead of the 'midterms': "If you can sell the accomplishments, we're going to win"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 6 de enero, 2026

Donald Trump rallied House Republicans ahead of this year's midterm elections. During a campaign-style speech held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the president told lawmakers they must effectively communicate their accomplishments to retain control of Congress.

Trump, who aims to become the first president to retain both chambers after midterm elections since George W. Bush in 2002, called on House Republicans to embrace the results of the 'Big Beautiful Bill,' now also called the Working Families Tax Cuts Act. Many of its provisions will take effect this year.

Specifically, he named the tax cuts, the 'Trump Bills' and border security, though he also called on lawmakers to insist on passage of the SAVE Act. This is a Republican effort to require people registering to vote in federal elections to provide proof of citizenship. He also remarked on his efforts to lower health care costs for families.

"No tax on tips, no tax on social security, no tax on overtime. Think of this. You're allowed to deduct if you buy a car and you take out a loan on the car for the first time ever. Nobody thought it was possible. It's going to be phenomenal for the car companies, but it's even more phenomenal for the people. It's like getting a, you know, it's like paying half for the car. All of these things, you have so much ammunition, all you have to do is sell it," the president said.

In addition, the Republican spoke of the dangers of a Democratic victory in November: "They'll find a reason to impeach me. We don't impeach them. You know why? Because they're meaner than we are. We should have impeached Joe Biden for 100 different things."

However, he did highlight the Democrats' ability to stick together in tough times, referencing Republicans who perennially vote against his policies. "We have great, solid common sense policy. They have horrendous policy. What they do is they stick together. They never have a no vote," he added.

Trump also highlighted the arrest of Venezuela's now ex-dictator, Nicolas Maduro, who has already been arrested in New York.

"The United States proved once again that we have the most powerful, most lethal, most sophisticated, and most fearsome military on planet earth — and it’s not even close... Nobody could've done that," he continued, congratulating the military on 'Operation Absolute Resolve'.

He even noted that it could go as far as closing the detention and torture center that Maduro had installed in Caracas, Venezuela's capital, known as 'El Helicoide'.

Currently, the Republicans hold a slim majority in the House of Representatives and a slightly more comfortable one in the Senate. The president hopes not to repeat the results of 2018, when he resoundingly lost the majority in the House. In the Senate the situation is different, since the Democrats will have to defend two seats in states where Trump won in 2024: Georgia and Michigan. In turn, the GOP will face three competitive races: North Carolina, Maine and potentially Ohio, where polls show increasing parity.

Trump also took a moment to pay tribute to Doug LaMalfa, the Republican congressman who died Tuesday morning: "I was really saddened by his passing and was thinking about not even doing the speech in his honor. But then I decided that I have to do it in his honor. I'll do it in his honor because he would've wanted it that way."

"He was a fantastic person. Man, that was a quick one. I don't know quite yet what happened, but boy is that a tough one. He was just with us. He was our friend. All of us, every one of us," he added about LaMalfa, who represented California's 1st District in the House since 2013.