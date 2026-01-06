Doug LaMalfa, GOP representative from California, dead at 65

Published by Santiago Ospital 6 de enero, 2026

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) died at the age of 65, GOP sources confirmed. In his seventh term as a lawmaker, the Republican had previously served as a state senator and assemblyman, and he came from a longtime farming family.

"Jacquie and I are devastated about the sudden loss of our friend, Congressman Doug LaMalfa," U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer posted on X. "Doug was a loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America. Our prayers are with Doug’s wife, Jill, and their children."