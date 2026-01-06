Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Doug LaMalfa, GOP representative from California, dead at 65

"Doug was a loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America," said his House and party colleague Tom Emmer.

LaMalfa speaks in Congress

LaMalfa speaks in Congress
Rep. Doug LaMalfa/YouTube.

Santiago Ospital
Published by
Santiago Ospital

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) died at the age of 65, GOP sources confirmed. In his seventh term as a lawmaker, the Republican had previously served as a state senator and assemblyman, and he came from a longtime farming family.

"Jacquie and I are devastated about the sudden loss of our friend, Congressman Doug LaMalfa," U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer posted on X. "Doug was a loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America. Our prayers are with Doug’s wife, Jill, and their children."

RECOMMENDATION

tracking