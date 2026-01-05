Maduro pleads ‘not guilty’ in New York court to narco-terrorism charges

Published by Diane Hernández 5 de enero, 2026

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro appeared Monday for the first time before a federal court in New York, where he pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges he faces in the United States and that the administration of former President Donald Trump used to justify his capture and transfer to the country.

During the initial hearing, which was brief but mandatory, the judge asked him for his formal statement. Maduro responded: "I’m innocent. I’m not guilty. I’m a decent man, the president of my country," reiterating that he continues to consider himself the legitimate head of state of Venezuela.

According to CNN, Maduro claimed he was kidnapped at his residence in Caracas before being transferred to U.S. territory. The former Venezuelan leader arrived at the court around noon, accompanied by his wife, who is also among the defendants.

A quick and punctual hearing

The court proceedings concluded at 12:31 p.m., after attorney Mark Donnelly, legal representative of Cilia Flores, informed the court that his defendant presented "health and medical issues that will require attention."

Donnelly detailed that Flores, 69, may have suffered a fracture or a severe hematoma in the ribs, so the need for a complete X-ray has not been ruled out.

Both Nicolás Maduro and Flores agreed to remain in custody for the time being, although their lawyers indicated that they could later review the possibility of requesting bail.

At the end of the hearing, Maduro and his wife were escorted out of the courtroom. Maduro's next court date is set for March 17.

The appearance marks the start of what is anticipated to be a protracted legal battle, centered primarily on the legality of his arrest and whether he will stand trial in the United States. His lawyers plan to challenge the process by arguing that Maduro has procedural immunity due to his status as the sovereign head of a foreign state. However, Washington does not recognize him as Venezuela's legitimate leader, weakening that line of defense.

Maduro is accused, along with his wife, son and three others, of collaborating with drug cartels to facilitate the shipment of thousands of tons of cocaine to the United States, along with other charges. If found guilty, he could face a life sentence.

Who is Maduro's lawyer? American attorney Barry J. Pollack for his defense. Pollack is known for negotiating the release of the founder of WikiLeaks,



He also secured the acquittal of Michael Krautz, former Enron accountant, in one of the few cases that ended with a not guilty verdict following the company's collapse. He also participated in the exoneration of Martin Tankleff, who spent 17 years in prison for the murder of his parents before his conviction was overturned. Nicolás Maduro has hiredfor his defense. Pollack is known for negotiating the release of the Julian Assange , in 2024 following a plea deal that allowed him to be released from prison immediately.He also secured the acquittal of Michael Krautz, former Enron accountant, in one of the few cases that ended with a not guilty verdict following the company's collapse. He also participated in the exoneration of Martin Tankleff, who spent 17 years in prison for the murder of his parents before his conviction was overturned.

The case has profound political and diplomatic implications, and is unfolding amid a protracted conflict between the United States and Venezuela, marked by sanctions, disputes over government legitimacy and accusations of corruption and organized crime.

The court hearing coincided Monday with the installation of the new parliament in Caracas, which expressed its support for Maduro, and a meeting in New York of the U.N. Security Council on Venezuela.