Published by Carlos Dominguez 30 de septiembre, 2025

The United States deported 100 Iranian nationals to Iran, a rare instance of direct cooperation between the two countries. A U.S.-chartered flight departed from Louisiana and traveled to Iran via Qatar earlier this week, The New York Times (NYT) reported Tuesday, citing two senior Iranian officials involved in the negotiations and a U.S. official familiar with the plans.

The deportation came after months of negotiations between Washington and Tehran, despite ongoing tensions over nuclear policy and the sanctions imposed on the Ayatollahs' regime.

The identities of the Iranians and their reasons for coming to the United States are not entirely clear. The New York Times reported that some chose to leave voluntarily after being held for months in detention centers.

According to The New York Times, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated the return of the deportees, who were assured that they would be safe and would not face any issues.