Trump administration deports about 100 Iranians following a deal with Tehran
The United States deported 100 Iranian nationals to Iran, a rare instance of direct cooperation between the two countries. A U.S.-chartered flight departed from Louisiana and traveled to Iran via Qatar earlier this week, The New York Times (NYT) reported Tuesday, citing two senior Iranian officials involved in the negotiations and a U.S. official familiar with the plans.
The deportation came after months of negotiations between Washington and Tehran, despite ongoing tensions over nuclear policy and the sanctions imposed on the Ayatollahs' regime.
The identities of the Iranians and their reasons for coming to the United States are not entirely clear. The New York Times reported that some chose to leave voluntarily after being held for months in detention centers.
According to The New York Times, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated the return of the deportees, who were assured that they would be safe and would not face any issues.
Uganda announces agreement with U.S. to house deported migrants
The Trump administration has sent irregular immigrants to third countries after some nations refused to accept their repatriated citizens.
"The agreement concerns third-country nationals who are not granted asylum in the United States, but who are reluctant or hesitant to return to their home countries," said Ugandan Foreign Ministry permanent secretary Vincent Bagiire in a statement on the social networking platform X.