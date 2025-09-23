Tom Homan confirms that the government found 25,000 children who entered the country illegally and were missing

Published by Joaquín Núñez 23 de septiembre, 2025

Tom Homan confirmed that authorities found 25,000 children who entered the country illegally and were missing. In a recent interview with Fox News, the border 'czar' reaffirmed the Trump administration's commitment to securing the southern border and to locating these children.

Homan, who was director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during the first Trump administration, is the visible face of the White House when it comes to combating illegal immigration.

"When President Trump called me to come back from retirement, he told me they wanted me to do three things—secure the border, run the largest deportation operation the country’s seen, and third, find over 300,000 missing children. And that was priority one. So, they’ve already located just under 25,000. Some of these children were fine, with parents just hiding because they didn’t want to be deported," he said in the Fox interview.

Regarding the figure of 300,000 missing children, the border 'czar' referred to a report published in August 2024 by the Office of Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In addition, the official explained that many of the children were in poor health due to labor or sexual exploitation: "But many were in sex trafficking. Many we found in forced labor, slavery. I mean forced to work ungodly hours, not going to school. They were not paid and they were abused."