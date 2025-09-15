ANALYSIS
Escalation continues: US sinks another Venezuelan narco-boat linked to Maduro
The president accompanied the announcement with a video showing the moment of the attack that left three crew members dead.
President Donald Trump reported Monday that the U.S. Armed Forces carried out a new operation against drug trafficking in international waters of the Caribbean, under the jurisdiction of the Southern Command (SOUTHCOM). The attack destroyed a boat linked to a Venezuelan cartel and left three crew members dead.
Trump explained that the action was carried out by direct order from the White House and called it a "second kinetic strike" against criminal organizations seeking to smuggle drugs into U.S. territory. The president accompanied the announcement with a video showing the moment of the attack.
Direct warning to cartels
In his release, Trump stressed that Venezuelan cartels represent a direct threat to the national security, foreign policy and vital interests of the United States.
"The attack occurred while these confirmed Venezuelan narco-terrorists were in international waters transporting illegal narcotics, a deadly weapon that poisons Americans," he said. "These extremely violent drug cartels pose a threat to National Security."
The president also issued a warning message: "If you are transporting drugs that can kill Americans, we are hunting for you," he wrote. He emphasized that the illicit activities of these groups have had "devastating consequences (...) for decades (...) killing millions of American Citizens."
Politics
'You're going to find out': Trump hints at possible strikes against cartels inside Venezuela
Agustina Blanco
Politics
War on Cartels kicks off: US sinks Venezuelan drug ship in the Caribbean
Agustina Blanco
Previous operations and increasing military pressure
In recent days, during a White House conference, the president was asked about the possibility of extending military strikes inside Venezuela. Trump responded, "You're going to find out," without giving further details.
The statements come amid an increasingly visible U.S. military deployment in the region, including destroyers, nuclear submarines and fighter jets in the Caribbean Sea, as part of a strategy to contain drug trafficking and send a deterrent message to cartels operating from Venezuela.