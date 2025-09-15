Escalation continues: US sinks another Venezuelan narco-boat linked to Maduro

Published by Virginia Martínez 15 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump reported Monday that the U.S. Armed Forces carried out a new operation against drug trafficking in international waters of the Caribbean, under the jurisdiction of the Southern Command (SOUTHCOM). The attack destroyed a boat linked to a Venezuelan cartel and left three crew members dead.

Trump explained that the action was carried out by direct order from the White House and called it a "second kinetic strike" against criminal organizations seeking to smuggle drugs into U.S. territory. The president accompanied the announcement with a video showing the moment of the attack.

Direct warning to cartels

In his release, Trump stressed that Venezuelan cartels represent a direct threat to the national security, foreign policy and vital interests of the United States.

"The attack occurred while these confirmed Venezuelan narco-terrorists were in international waters transporting illegal narcotics, a deadly weapon that poisons Americans," he said. "These extremely violent drug cartels pose a threat to National Security."

The president also issued a warning message: "If you are transporting drugs that can kill Americans, we are hunting for you," he wrote. He emphasized that the illicit activities of these groups have had "devastating consequences (...) for decades (...) killing millions of American Citizens."