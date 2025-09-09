Trump warned Qatar of Israel's offensive against Hamas

Published by Víctor Mendoza 9 de septiembre, 2025

(With information from AFP) President Donald Trump "deeply regretted" that the offensive carried out by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) against the leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization took place in Qatar, an "ally" country, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday during her routine appearance.

Leavitt assured that Trump alerted the Qatari authorities as soon as he became aware that the Israeli Army was going to attack a residence located in Doha where terrorists were waiting.

"Unilaterally bombing Qatar, a sovereign nation and a close ally of the United States that is working hard, courageously and taking risks to negotiate peace, promotes neither Israel's nor America's objectives," Leavitt said.

Having attacked this place "leaves a very bad impression" on Trump, he specified, adding, however, that "taking out Hamas" is "a laudable goal."

"President Trump believes that this unfortunate incident could serve as an opportunity for peace," the spokeswoman added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had assured in Jerusalem that the war in Gaza can end "immediately" if Hamas accepts U.S. President Donald Trump's truce proposal.

Israel launched a missile airstrike against Hamas leaders, a day after an attack in Jerusalem claimed by the Palestinian terror group that left six dead.