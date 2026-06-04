California Primary: Donald Trump accuses Democrats of 'trying to steal' votes from Hilton and Pratt

Published by Israel Duro 4 de junio, 2026

Donald Trump charged strongly against "dumocrats" (pun on dumb and democrats), following the latest election developments in California, which added thousands of votes to Blue Party candidates who shortened the gap with their Republican competitors ahead of them so far.

The president directly accused the Democrats of "trying to STEAL THE GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA PRIMARY, AND THE MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES, PRIMARY, AWAY FROM TWO GREAT REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES."

Again, and as happened in the 2024 election with several districts where conservatives were defeated with mail-in ballots long after Election Day, the president criticized that "here we go with the very late and massive numbers of MAIL IN BALLOTS."

Trump denounces that the final results may be delayed "weeks"

Shortly after, Trump was back on the charge and warned that the electoral process was being investigated by the Los Angeles prosecutor's office, since "the votes are all withheld" and may delay the final results even for weeks.

"There’s BIG cheating by the Dumocrats in California. Votes are all tied up. May not be in for weeks. Under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. Why the vote counting DELAY???"