Donald Trump announces he will nominate Todd Blanche to be attorney general

Published by Israel Duro 4 de junio, 2026

Donald Trump announced he will nominate Todd Blanche as attorney general after a stint as interim due to the abrupt departure of Pam Bondi from the position. The President was very pleased with the work done by his former personal attorney during this period, so he decided to propose his candidacy.

Trump made the announcement during a dinner at the White House and images of the moment were shared by Dan Scavino, Trump's deputy chief of staff: "Tomorrow I will give instructions for us to appoint him permanent attorney general."

Fund to compensate Biden's "victims of judicial persecution"

Blanche was appointed acting attorney general following Bondi's dismissal on April 2. Despite Trump's assurances that he had done a great job, his dissatisfaction with his handling of the Epstein files and for not prosecuting vigorously enough those who tried to judicially take down the president during the Biden era had been made public.

Trump's announcement comes at a time when Blanche has been forced to paralyze the creation of a nearly $1.8 billion fund to compensate "victims of Biden's judicial persecution."