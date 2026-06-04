Nicolás Maduro hires Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former lawyer to defend him

Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de junio, 2026

Venezuelan ex-dictator Nicolás Maduro - accused of drug trafficking, electoral fraud and human rights violations in Venezuela, among other crimes - hired Anna Estevao, who was a lawyer for rapper Sean Diddy Combs.

An employee of the Harris Trzaskoma law firm, Estevao defended Combs during his prosecution for sex-trafficking-related offenses. The rapper ended up being sentenced to 50 months. He is serving his sentence in a low-security prison located in New Jersey.

Estevao joins the legal team representing Maduro days after Maduro's lawyer, Barry Pollack, was hired by the Harris Trzaskoma law firm.

The trial against the former Venezuelan dictator - who remains in a Brooklyn, New York prison along with his wife, Cilia Flores - will continue on June 30.