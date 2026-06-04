Trump Administration Launches $300 Million Model Cities Program to Combat Crime

Published by Joaquín Núñez 3 de junio, 2026

The Trump Administration announced a $300 million initiative to "transform public safety in American cities." According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), it is the Model Cities Initiative (MCI), for which two to four cities will be selected.

The MCI seeks to fund comprehensive plans aimed at reducing crime and restoring public order. According to a DOJ release, the goal is to generate measurable results that can serve as a model for future public policy across the country.

"This administration is leveraging every authority to ensure the safety of all Americans," Todd Blanche, acting attorney general, said in this regard.

"The Model Cities Initiative will supercharge our law enforcement partners and restore the rule of law to America’s neighborhoods, towns, and cities. Our message is clear: We will help those who help us Make America Safe Again," he added.

The initiative is part of the 'Make America Safe Again' agenda pushed by President Donald Trump. The policy puts the focus on fighting violent crime and a strong backing for law enforcement, primarily in large cities.

According to the DOJ, interested cities must submit an application accompanied by acomprehensive plan detailing how they would distribute funds to bolster public safety. They must submit their proposals by September 1.

These projects will be evaluated on their ability to combat crime, strengthen law enforcement and improve the safety of residents.

What can the program fund?

According to the DOJ, the program willallow funding for initiatives related to the following topics: police and support personnel hiring and retention, acquisition of technology aimed at combating crime, real-time crime aanalysis centers, forensic and DNA tools, body cameras, automatic license plate readers, artificial intelligence systems, drones, anti-drone technology, ballistic identification systems, and improvements to the technological infrastructure of participating agencies. L

In addition, the funds may also be used for training of agents and officers in areas such as violent crime investigations, crisis response, coordination with state and federal agencies, and programs aimed at improving reentry outcomes for persons deprived of liberty, among other things.