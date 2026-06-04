Ohio steps up crackdown on public program fraud after millions of dollars siphoned from children and taxpayers

Published by Carlos Dominguez 4 de junio, 2026

Federal and state officials in Ohio announced an escalation on Thursday in their fight against fraud in public programs, revealing new indictments, seizures and enforcement actions targeting schemes that allegedly stole tens of millions of dollars from taxpayers.

During a press conference in Whitehall, authorities said they are waging a "war against fraud" that they will win, warning suspects that they will identify, arrest and jail them.

Million-dollar fraud in children's programs dismantled



One of the most high-profile cases was Operation Playground Therapy, in which federal investigators dismantled an alleged fraud scheme at Medicaid involving community programs for children that generated more than $75 million in improper billings and led to the seizure of cash and luxury vehicles. Nine people have been charged in this case.

During the press conference, FBI director Kash Patel said: "Tens of millions of dollars that were supposed to go to kids were stolen (allegedly) by individuals who worked in government and the private sector and thought they could fleece americans, our treasury, and our children out of the hard-earned dollars we provide to support them in their time of need. Well—they got caught."

Other schemes mentioned include fraud for $30 million in Medicaid, $1.4 million in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) during the pandemic, and $15 million to seniors through an alleged romance scheme.

New crackdown on fraud in public programs

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost reaffirmed he is "fully committed to getting results." Measures announced included a request for special prosecutors by state auditor Keith Faber and an agreement by Secretary of State Frank LaRose to share corporate records data with federal authorities.

Officials also highlighted cooperation between levels of government, including the creation of a specific room to identify high-risk providers and the immediate suspension of 49 Medicaid providers in Ohio.

This effort is part of a broader strategy to not only pursue fraudsters, but also implement safeguards to prevent future losses and restore citizen confidence in public programs.