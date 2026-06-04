Franklin Camargo on Voz News: 'If Gavin Newsom has been bad for us in California, Becerra would be even more extreme'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 4 de junio, 2026

On Voz News, journalist Wendy Cruz interviewed political analyst Franklin Camargo to get his take on the recent primary elections in California and how the Republicans pulled off the upset in what for the past few decades has probably been the most Democratic and left-leaning states in the country.

"When you look at the polls in California, beyond the candidates, you find that most of its residents are unhappy with the way the state is going. They don't approve of the management either in terms of economics or infrastructure, they're not happy with how crime is being fought, and they're not happy about the homeless. California is the perfect example of everything that could happen if the Democrats were in complete control. They currently have the legislature, the Supreme Court, the governorship, and even a constitution they amend whenever they see fit. and yet it remains a state plagued by problems and one that can't even count votes properly,” Camargo said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.