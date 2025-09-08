At least five murdered in Jerusalem terror shooting

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 8 de septiembre, 2025

Four people were murdered and over a dozen more were wounded in a terrorist shooting in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot on Monday morning.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical response group confirmed it received reports about “approximately 15 injured people, likely from a shooting at the Ramot Junction on Yigael Yadin Street in Jerusalem.”

Medics were working to “transfer five seriously wounded people with gunshot wounds to hospitals in Jerusalem,” it said. “Several additional victims with varying degrees of injury are being treated at the scene.”

Two terrorists were reportedly neutralized at the scene by an Israel Defense Forces soldier. Their condition was not immediately clear.

Nadav Taib, a paramedic with Magen David Adom, said in a statement shared by the organization he “arrived at the location with large forces immediately after receiving the report of people wounded by gunfire.

“We saw people lying on the road, unconscious, on the side of the road and the sidewalk near a bus stop. There was widespread destruction at the scene, shattered glass on the ground and commotion,” he stated.

Magen David Adom “provided medical treatment to the wounded and continues to treat and evacuate them to hospitals,” the paramedic said.

Israel Police spokesman Aryeh Doron told local media that the incident was still ongoing some 30 minutes after the initial report. Security forces were said to be investigating a suspicious object at the scene, per Ynet.

The news outlet reported that the IDF ordered the closure of security checkpoints between Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria pending a situational assessment at its Central Command headquarters.

